Exclusive: Arsenal could battle PL & Euro rivals for €60m transfer of 23-year-old talent

Rayan Ait-Nouri in action for Wolves against Bournemouth (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Arsenal are among the clubs interested in a potential transfer move for Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, though they’ll face strong competition from AC Milan.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that the Gunners have a long-standing interest in Ait-Nouri, who could be available for around €60m this summer.

Wolves have had a difficult season and there’s some recognition that key players might leave, with Matheus Cunha another of their star players that Arsenal have been monitoring.

Milan are also stepping up their interest in Ait-Nouri, however, amid doubts over Theo Hernandez, who has just over a year left to run on his contract at the San Siro.

CaughtOffside understands that Hernandez is a concrete target for Real Madrid, and that Milan are expected to move for Ait-Nouri as a potential replacement.

Rayan Ait-Nouri to seal transfer abroad or stay in the Premier League?

It remains to be seen where Ait-Nouri will end up, as Milan’s interest is strong but there’ll perhaps be question marks about whether or not they can afford the Algeria international’s asking price.

Premier League clubs tend to have more money to throw around, so that might mean Ait-Nouri ends up at Arsenal, though they have less of an obvious need for the 23-year-old.

It’s been a superb season for Gunners youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly, while Riccardo Calafiori also looks a strong option at left-back, and others like Jakub Kiwior and Takehiro Tomiyasu can play there.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney are likely to leave this summer, however, so that could create room for another signing in that area of the pitch.

Wolves would surely prefer to sell Ait-Nouri abroad if possible, though, so that could give Milan an edge in the race for his signature.

CaughtOffside understands that Ait-Nouri also has long-standing interest from Liverpool and Manchester United, though the latter of those two recently signed Patrick Dorgu at left-back.

Liverpool, meanwhile, also have other names on their radar such as Milos Kerkez and Lewis Hall.