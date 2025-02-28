Club chief hints at clear path for Manchester United to sign Champions League winner

Theo Hernandez in action for Milan against Torino (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

AC Milan chief Geoffrey Moncada appears to have given Manchester United hope of sealing the transfer of French left-back Theo Hernandez this summer.

The 27-year-old is out of contract with Milan in the summer of 2026, and it seems the Serie A giants are adamant that they don’t want to lose anyone on a free.

“It’s MY fault Salah and De Bruyne left Chelsea…” – which Blues legend made this HUGE admission?

That means Milan will surely be open to offers for Hernandez in the coming months, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that an exit has been a possibility for the player for some time.

See below as Romano reports on Moncada’s quotes about Hernandez whilst also explaining that he could be one to watch for the summer…

??? AC Milan director Moncada on Theo Hernández’s future: “We can’t afford to lose players on free transfer”. He’s out of contract in June 2026 and summer exit is a possibility already considered internally since December. pic.twitter.com/fLTLUAwqLN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 28, 2025

This follows a recent report from Sacha Tavolieri about the Red Devils’ interest in Hernandez, though it remains to be seen if he’ll still be a priority for them after they strengthened at left-back in January with the signing of Patrick Dorgu.

Theo Hernandez to be involved in transfer merry-go-round this summer?

Hernandez’s future seems to be in major doubt, and CaughtOffside have been told that that has already prompted Milan to step up their interest in Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri as a potential replacement.

Ait-Nouri has impressed at Molineux and could be a smart signing to help Milan in that position, even if losing Hernandez will undoubtedly be a big blow.

United fans will no doubt be keeping an eye on this saga as the France international could still prove a useful signing even if Dorgu only just joined as well.

One imagines the club might want another option in that position as Luke Shaw has struggled with both fitness and form for some time now.

Dorgu is also young and inexperienced, so someone more proven like Hernandez could also be useful for Ruben Amorim.