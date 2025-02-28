“Upset” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits out at “important” Manchester United transfer mistake

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Scott McTominay (Photo by Alex Pantling, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested it was a mistake to let an “important” player like Scott McTominay go.

The Norwegian tactician is currently in charge of Turkish giants Besiktas after a lengthy spell out of the game following his spell in charge of Man Utd.

Solskjaer has spoke to the Athletic about his decision to reject as many as 40 other jobs before deciding to accept the offer from Besiktas, and he also commented on goings-on back at Old Trafford.

It seems Solskjaer still enjoys keeping an eye on United, and referred to them as “we” in the interview.

Still, it seems the 52-year-old did not agree with the decision to let McTominay leave for Napoli last summer, with the Scotland international often an important part of his team and now performing well in Serie A.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer upset to see Scott McTominay leave Manchester United

Discussing some of his former players, Solskjaer said: “It’s still good to see Bruno Fernandes and Harry (Maguire) doing well. And Scotty is doing well at Napoli.

“I’m upset that we let him go because he was important last season when he kept popping up with goals. His heart and his knowledge of the culture were important.”

It’s been a difficult season again for United, and it’s easy to imagine McTominay could have contributed something.

The 28-year-old was somewhat underrated at MUFC, but he’s showing his worth to Napoli now and it’s not too surprising to see that Solskjaer still thinks highly of him.

Solskjaer did a decent job at United, but things ended badly for him with some dire results in his final few weeks, such as a 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool, a 2-0 defeat at home to Manchester City, and a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Watford.