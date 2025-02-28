25 G/A man wants Man United transfer and is certain to leave current club this summer

Manchester United FC
Ruben Amorim and Victor Osimhen
Ruben Amorim and Victor Osimhen (Photo by Alex Livesey, Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been handed a transfer boost as Victor Osimhen wants to join them when he leaves Galatasaray this summer.

The Nigeria international has shone on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli this season, but is not expected to stay in Turkey.

That’s according to a report from TEAMtalk, who claim that although a move for Osimhen to join Man Utd is not as advanced as other reports have suggested, he is very much open to making the move to Old Trafford.

Osimhen has 20 goals and five assists in all competitions so far this season and it’s fair to say he’d surely fit in at a lot of top clubs around Europe.

It remains to be seen if United can end up at the front of the queue for Osimhen’s signature, but there’s no doubt that Ruben Amorim would greatly benefit from bringing the 26-year-old in.

Victor Osimhen transfer very much needed at Old Trafford

Victor Osimhen warming up for Galatasaray
Victor Osimhen warming up for Galatasaray (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Osimhen on his own won’t necessarily transform this United side overnight, but his signing would still be a significant step in the right direction.

The former Lille man is a top centre-forward with pace, strength and skill, while his scoring record speaks for itself.

MUFC have been a bit of a mess in attack this season, with both Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund struggling, while Marcus Rashford recently left to go out on loan to Aston Villa.

Osimhen would be a major upgrade on United’s current options up front, so it’s good news for them that he’s keen to join.

Given the team’s current struggles and likely lack of European football next season, it wouldn’t have been surprising if a big name like Osimhen were to be unsure about joining them in their current state.

However, the flip side of that is that United will need players like this to show faith in them if they are to get back to where they want to be.

