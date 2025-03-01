Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta steps off the team bus (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich will be a free agent in the summer, and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

As per TBR Football, clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea have been offered the opportunity to sign the 30-year-old defensive midfielder in the summer, and it will be interesting to see if they take up the option to sign the German International.

Kimmich has failed to secure a contract agreement with Bayern Munich, and he will leave the German club on a free transfer. He could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for the London clubs if they can get the deal done. He has proven his quality in German football over the years, and he has the ability to succeed in England as well.

The 30-year-old midfielder is versatile enough to operate in multiple roles and he can slot into the defensive roles as well. He could be the ideal utility man for Arsenal and Chelsea if they can get the deal done. Signing a player of his ability on a free transfer would be an added bonus.

Kimmich might need to take a pay cut

The midfielder currently earns €375,000 a week at the German club and it is fair to assume that he will have to take a pay cut to move to the Premier League. Arsenal and Chelsea are unlikely to break their wage structure for him. There is no doubt that he would improve both clubs with his quality, experience and leadership skills. However, it is unlikely that Arsenal and Chelsea will pay over the odds for him.

The player is at the peak of his powers, but he is unlikely to get better in the coming season. He would be a short-term acquisition, and the English clubs will not want to sign him up on a lucrative long-term deal.

Meanwhile, the player is on the radar of Liverpool as well. The Reds are reportedly long-term admirers of the versatile midfielder, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. They need a quality defensive midfielder who can protect the back four and break down opposition attacking moves.