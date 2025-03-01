Arsenal flags are seen prior to The Emirates FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson has been linked with a move away from the German club at the end of the season, and the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea could come knocking for him.

According to a report from Fussball News, the player will cost around £49.5 million during the summer transfer window. An exit cannot be ruled out if the Premier League clubs come calling for him in the summer.

The 20-year-old has established himself as an important player for the German club and he has five goals to his name this season. He is likely to improve further with coaching and experience, and a move to English football could be ideal for him at this stage of his career. Regular exposure in the Premier League could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

Hugo Larsson would be a future investment

Arsenal could use more creativity in the middle of the park, and Larsson is a box-to-box midfielder, who will add control, composure, and creativity to the side. Similarly, Liverpool could use more depth in the squad as well. They are looking to compete for major trophies consistently, and they need a deeper squad with more options.

As far as Chelsea are concerned, they are lacking a creative central midfielder apart from Enzo Fernandez and the 20-year-old could prove to be the ideal long-term investment for them. He has been labelled as a “jewel” by Fussball News and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The reported asking price might seem quite steep for the unproven midfielder, but he has the potential to justify the investment in the long-term. It will be interesting to see if he can adapt to English football quickly if the transfer goes through in the summer.