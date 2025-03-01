A Remembrance poppy is seen alongside the badge of Arsenal. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking to improve their attacking unit with the signing of the Athletic Club Bilbao forward Nico Williams during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old has established himself as one of the most exciting young attackers in La Liga and he has been a key player for club and country over the past year. Williams has 13 goal contributions this season and he could prove to be a quality addition to the Arsenal attack.

The Gunners need a dynamic forward who will add goals and creativity to the side and is versatile enough to operate in multiple attacking roles. The 22-year-old certainly fits the profile and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a top-class Premier League attacker with the right guidance.

According to Fichajes, the player has a €58 million release clause in his contract and Arsenal are prepared to pay up for him. He has been linked with Liverpool as well.

Arsenal could use Nico Williams

They need to improve their attacking unit if they want to win major trophies. The lack of a clinical finisher has cost them in the last few seasons. Someone like Williams will add more cutting edge and unpredictability to their attack and he could help them win major trophies.

The 22-year-old is highly rated across Europe and former Premier League manager Jose Mourinho has described him as a “fantastic player” in the past.

Arsenal have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players and they could help the 22-year-old develop further and fulfil his world-class potential. Regular football in England could accelerate his development. Arsenal are among the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them could be quite attractive for the player as well.