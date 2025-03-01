A Barcelona flag is seen prior to the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final against Manchester United. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months, and Barcelona are keen on securing his signature.

According to a report from Fichajes, Barcelona are hoping to take advantage of his situation at Manchester United and get him out of the club. The report states that the player has strained relations with manager Ruben Amorim.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to let go of him.

The Argentina international is one of the most talented young players in the Premier League, and he could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for Barcelona if they can get the deal done. They need to add more quality and cutting edge in the final third and the talented winger would be a superb acquisition. He is exceptional when it comes to taking on defenders and beating them in one versus one situations. He will help create goal scoring opportunities for his teammates and add some much needed unpredictability to the Barcelona attack.

Barcelona already have a top-class winger on the right in Lamine Yamal and Garnacho could complement the Spanish International from the left flank.

Man United cannot afford to let Garnacho leave

Meanwhile, Manchester United are looking to build a formidable squad for the future and they need to hold onto their best players. Letting the young attacker leave the club would be a big mistake. He has all the attributes to develop into a world-class performer.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has previously labelled Garnacho as the “real deal”. The Old Trafford outfit must do everything in their power to keep him at the club for as long as possible. It will be interesting to see if Ruben Amorim can improve his relationship with the player over the next few months.