Liverpool keeping tabs on 21-year-old Premier League sensation ahead of potential transfer

Carlos Baleba and Arne Slot (Photo by Mike Hewitt, Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba as a potential transfer target for the summer.

The Reds already have a lot of quality in the middle of the park right now, with Ryan Gravenberch improving a lot under Arne Slot, while Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have remained key players at Anfield.

Still, Liverpool were notably keen on signing Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad last summer, only for the deal to fall through, and they’re now keeping tabs on Baleba as another option for that area of their squad, according to Football Insider.

“It’s MY fault Salah and De Bruyne left Chelsea…” – which Blues legend made this HUGE admission?

The Merseyside giants are said to be “fully aware” of Baleba’s ability, and it seems clear the 21-year-old has a very bright future ahead of him.

Liverpool to face Chelsea competition for Carlos Baleba transfer

The report also goes on to mention Chelsea having an interest in Baleba, which is hardly surprising given that they’re previously raided Brighton.

Moises Caicedo, Robert Sanchez and Marc Cucurella are former Brighton players currently on Chelsea’s books, while they also previously raided the Seagulls for manager Graham Potter.

Chelsea’s policy of signing elite young players could appeal to Baleba as it would likely mean he’d be given a decent amount of playing time at Stamford Bridge.

Still, LFC is probably the more tempting project overall at the moment, with Slot’s side leading the Premier League table and surely heading for the title.

Then again, Baleba will want to play regularly, and it might be that there’d be a clearer role for him in Enzo Maresca’s side.

Then again, it’s not like there wouldn’t be competition for places there as well, with CFC already having Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Romeo Lavia as options in that position.