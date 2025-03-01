Contact made: Chelsea approach €175m star’s entourage over stunning transfer

Enzo Maresca and Rafael Leao (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly made an approach to AC Milan star Rafael Leao’s entourage over a stunning potential transfer.

The Portugal international has been one of the finest attacking players in Europe in the last few years, and this is not the first time we’ve seen him linked with Chelsea and other elite clubs.

It seems the Blues are keen on Leao again and have made initial contact with his entourage, though he’s protected by a €175m release clause at Milan, according to a report from Calciomercato.

Chelsea have invested a lot in top young players in recent times, but they arguably need to be a bit more flexible with their approach and sign someone who can come in and make an impact straight away.

Leao would likely fit the bill, giving Enzo Maresca a clear upgrade on inconsistent performers like Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho.

Could Chelsea have an edge in the race to sign Rafael Leao?

Chelsea will surely not be the only club pursuing Leao in the weeks and months ahead, but it may be that they have one key advantage over other teams.

CFC currently have Joao Felix on loan at the San Siro, so perhaps there would be some room to offer him to the Italian giants permanently as part of any deal for Leao.

It seems things are still at an early stage, though, so we’ll have to see if there’s any discussion over that at any point before the summer.

Chelsea fans will no doubt hope their club can find a way to deliver this ambitious signing, though, as it could be just the kind of statement deal that they need right now.

It’s been a frustrating through years for the west London giants, and this is the kind of high-profile purchase they would have made back during their more successful era under previous owner Roman Abramovich.