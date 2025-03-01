(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City are currently fighting for their survival in the Premier League but former defender Wes Morgan believes that it will be difficult for them to stay up.

According to the former Leicester City defender, they are unlikely to collect more points than Wolves between now and the end of the season. Wolves are currently 17th in the league table, five points clear of the Foxes.

Morgan claims that Wolves have game changers like Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri at their disposal and they could help the Molineux outfit get over the line.

“When you look at the Wolves team, you’ve got the likes of [Matheus] Cunha and [Rayan] Ait-Nouri, they’ve got some game-changers in the team,” he told talkSPORT. “When you compare that against Leicester, they do kind of stand out. “I’ve watched a lot of Leicester this season and they’ll have spells in the game where you think ‘That looks good’ especially in the attacking phase, but I think we can all agree, defensively that has been a big, big issue for Leicester this season.”

Compared to that, Leicester do not have a star player who can guide them to safety this season. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Can Leicester City stay up?

Leicester will need to raise their performance levels in order to secure safety in the Premier League. They have been quite disappointing this season with just four wins from 27 league matches.

Meanwhile, the likes of Cunha and Ait-Nouri have been excellent for Wolves this season and they have been linked with a move to big clubs as well. It will be interesting to see if they can continue to impress on a weekly basis and help the Molineux outfit secure safety in the Premier League.