A detailed view of a corner flag, which features the emblem of Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are set to welcome Luka Vuskovic at the end of the season.

The highly rated Croatian defender currently plays for KVC Westerlo on loan from Hajduk Split, and he will join the Premier League club at the end of the season. Tottenham agreed on a £12 million deal to sign him in 2023.

Former professional footballer Patrick Goots believes that the 18-year-old is a prodigious talent but it is too soon for him to move to Tottenham. Goots feels that the talented young defender will struggle to hold down a regular starting spot at the North London club and he is not ready to play for them just yet.

Goots told Gazet van Antwerpen (h/t Voetbal Krant): “Vuskovic is very all round, only the pure pace he lacks a bit, and there is a good head. He will also realise it is too early for a return (move) to Tottenham.” “I think he’s in any case a very interesting profile for Antwerp, where Toby Alderweireld and Zeno Van den Bosch will disappear from the heart of the defence after this season,” Goots continued. “Competing for prizes, and who knows, maybe playing European, would be an ideal intermediate step.”

Can Vuskovic make an impact next season?

Tottenham are one of the biggest clubs in the country and they are expected to fight for Champions League qualification and domestic trophies. They need ready-made players who can make an instant impact and help them improve.

Although Vuskovic is an elite talent, he needs more experience in order to compete at this level. He will need more time to develop further before he can hold down a regular starting spot for Tottenham. It will be interesting to see if the North London club decide to send him out on loan next season. Sitting on the bench at Tottenham is unlikely to benefit him. He needs to compete regularly at a high level in order to improve further.

The 18-year-old defender will certainly want to prove himself in English football and force his way into the Tottenham first team squad next season. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Tottenham need more depth in the defensive unit and if the 18-year-old can prove his worth next season, he could be an asset for the club during injuries and rotation.