Video: Jean-Philippe Mateta stretchered off after horrendous challenge by Millwall goalkeeper

Jean-Philippe Mateta injured with a high foot by Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta had to be stretchered off in today’s FA Cup clash with Millwall after a horror challenge by Liam Roberts.

The Millwall goalkeeper absolutely clattered into Mateta with a high foot, in what looked like a nasty blow to the striker’s head.

Mateta had to receive oxygen before being stretchered off by Palace medical staff, and you can see the incident in the video footage below…

Millwall Keeper Liam Roberts has been sent off for a ridiculous challenge on Mateta. Mateta has been stretchered off with a neck brace. So horrible to see. Get well soon Big Man ?? pic.twitter.com/drMc8Az7eG — Benny’s Football Tips (@BennyBoyTips) March 1, 2025

One has to hope Mateta’s injury perhaps wasn’t as bad as it looked, but it certainly seems like it has the potential to be serious.

There have not been any concrete updates on his condition just yet, so we’ll all have to just hope for the best until we hear something.

Jean-Philippe Mateta has been in superb form for Crystal Palace

Mateta has been one of Palace’s most in-form players in recent times, so he’ll be a big loss for Oliver Glasner if he ends up being out for a while.

More importantly, though, we also need to think about Mateta’s general health after a clash as bad as this one, which we never want to see on a football pitch.

Quite what the Millwall ‘keeper was thinking is beyond us, and he was rightly shown a straight red card for the challenge.

Palace are currently 2-0 up against Millwall, but it could be hard for the players to focus when they know their teammate must be in a pretty bad way.