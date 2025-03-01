A general view of a Leeds United corner flag prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match against Harrogate Town. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has now revealed to Leeds United News that Aaron Ramsdale is a player of interest for the Championship outfit.

“The goalkeeper situation will be fascinating. Ramsdale, Trafford, Kelleher, there are some outstanding ones available,” Bailey said. “I’m getting the sense that Meslier might very well move back to France or move elsewhere. It might suit all parties. “Ramsdale is a player of interest. They are assessing the goalkeeper situation and he’s on the market. He is firmly on the radar.”

The former Arsenal goalkeeper is firmly on the radar of Leeds and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him at the end of the season.

Leeds are currently pushing for promotion to the Premier League and they are well placed to return to the English top flight. Meanwhile, Ramsdale is looking to sort out his long-term future as well and joining the Whites could prove to be an interesting opportunity for him.

Ramsdale would be a quality signing

He has proven his quality with clubs like Bournemouth and Arsenal in the past. There is no doubt that he is good enough for Leeds United. The player is currently impressing with Southampton in the Premier League. However, the Saints are one of their favourites to go down this season and Ramsdale will not want to compete in the Championship next season.

The England international is too good for the second division and he will want to stay in the top flight. If Leeds can secure a promotion to the Premier League, joining them would be ideal for the English goalkeeper.

Leeds need to improve their squad if they want to survive in the Premier League and signing a top quality goalkeeper should be one of their priorities. Meslier can be quite inconsistent and Ramsdale would be an upgrade on him

Meanwhile, Leeds are looking at goalkeepers like James Trafford and Caoimhin Kelleher as well. It will be interesting to see who they end up signing eventually.