Liverpool fans will love Reds star’s hilarious plea to Mohamed Salah

Ibrahima Konate and Mohamed Salah (Photo by Carl Recine, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has channelled all of the club’s fans with a hilarious message to Mohamed Salah on an Instagram post.

See below as Salah posted an image of himself putting up Ramadan decorations in his home, with Konate responding by urging the Egypt international to be careful as he stands up on a chair.

“It’s MY fault Salah and De Bruyne left Chelsea…” – which Blues legend made this HUGE admission?

Konate is clearly worried about any slightest risk to Salah picking up an injury after his incredible form so far this season has Liverpool closing in on the Premier League title, and perhaps dreaming of a Champions League title to go with it, not to mention the upcoming Carabao Cup final clash with Newcastle later this month…

Konate can be seen posting “Brother be careful please” in the comments, and let’s hope Salah was indeed taking appropriate precautions!

It would really be quite the story if Salah ended up missing large chunks of the season with an injury picked up at home – in fact, we can’t immediately recall that ever happening before.

Mohamed Salah has been on another level for Liverpool this season

Salah has long been one of the best players in the world, but he’s taken his game to a whole other level with his performances this season.

The 32-year-old has a stunning record of 30 goals and 22 assists in all competitions so far this season, and his form looks all but certain to help LFC win the league.

Worryingly, though, Liverpool have still not tied Salah down to a new contract, despite him being just a couple of months away now from becoming a free agent.

Konate and the rest of this Liverpool squad will surely be desperate to see Salah finally put pen to paper and commit his future to the club.