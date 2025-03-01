A general view of Liverpool flags and banners outside of Anfield. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to improve their attacking unit with the signing of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, and they will face competition from Arsenal.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, Liverpool and Arsenal are keen on signing the Swedish International striker, but the Gunners are afraid of missing out on the player. On the other hand, Liverpool are increasingly optimistic of getting the deal done.

The 25-year-old striker has 21 goals in all competitions this season and he could be a transformative addition for Liverpool next season. They will need to replace Mohamed Salah, who is expected to leave the club on a free transfer. Isak will certainly be a reliable source of goals for Liverpool in the absence of the Egyptian.

He has established himself as one of the best players in the league, and the striker has recently been labelled as “world-class” as well. The opportunity to join Liverpool will be quite exciting for him. He will want to fight for major trophies and compete in the Champions League regularly. Similarly, Arsenal will be an attractive destination for the player as well.

Arsenal need a replacement for Gabriel Jesus, who has not been able to score goals consistently, and the Newcastle star would be a major upgrade.

Alexander Isak will cost a premium

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs are willing to pay a substantial amount of money for the striker. Newcastle are unlikely to sanction his departure below £120 million.

Liverpool will need to improve the other areas of their squad as well, and it remains to be seen whether they can break the transfer record for Isak. The striker currently earns £120,000 a week at Newcastle and the Reds will certainly be able to offer him a more lucrative contract. However, the asking price could complicate matters.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months.