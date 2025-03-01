Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool during the Premier League match against Manchester City. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool are keen on signing the Fulham defender Antonee Robinson at the end of the season, and they have identified him as their top target for the left-back position.

Liverpool need to bring in a quality left-back, especially with Andrew Robertson on the decline. Kostas Tsimikas has not been able to hold down a regular starting spot either and the Greek international is simply not good enough for a club hoping to win league titles and the Champions League.

Liverpool need an upgrade on Robertson and Tsimikas. The Fulham defender could be the ideal acquisition. The 27-year-old has proven himself to be one of the best players in his position in the Premier League and a report from TBR Football claims that Liverpool scouts have been very impressed with him.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can negotiate a deal with Fulham in the coming months. They need to plug the gaps in their squad during the summer transfer window and signing a quality left-back should be one of their priorities. Robinson has been linked with Manchester United as well.

Antonee Robinson could fancy Liverpool move

The United States international is at the peak of his powers and the opportunity to join Liverpool will be quite exciting for him. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they could provide him with the platform to compete in the Champions League regularly and fight for major trophies. Liverpool are currently pushing for the league title and they are favourites to win the competition.

Meanwhile, the defender put in an “unbelievable performance” against Liverpool earlier this season and Fulham Marco Silva heaped praise on him for the way he dealt with Mohamed Salah. He has proven himself against the top players in English football, and there is no doubt that he is good enough for Liverpool.