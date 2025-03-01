General view of the screen showing the club badges ahead of the match between Manchester City and Manchester United (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are keen on signing the goalkeeper Diogo Costa at the end of the season and they will face competition from Manchester City.

According to Fichajes, the two Premier League clubs are keen on the 25-year-old Portuguese international goalkeeper and Manchester United could enter into an intense bidding war in order to get the deal done. The player is reportedly valued at £70 million.

Manchester United believe that Andre Onana has not been able to live up to the expectations and they are prepared to replace him at the end of the season. Costa would be a quality acquisition for them, and he could be the first choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford next season.

Onana joined Manchester United in 2023, and he has been quite inconsistent for them. Although he has shown his quality at times, he can be quite error-prone and Manchester United need better players if they want to fight for major trophies.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to keep the former Inter Milan goalkeeper as the backup option next season. Selling him permanently could be an option for the Red Devils as well if they can find quality alternatives.

Digo Costa could be tempted

Meanwhile, the opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for Costa, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the possibility of joining them will be quite attractive for the player.

Similarly, Manchester City are a big club as well, and they have been winning major trophies consistently. The opportunity to join them will be hard to turn down. He could be a replacement for Ederson Moraes, who has been linked with an exit in recent months.