Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on after a Premier League match. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are on signing the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz, and they would be willing to pay a substantial amount of money in order to secure his services.

According to Fichajes, the midfielder is valued at €140 million and Manchester United are among multiple clubs ready to break the bank for him. The 21-year-old is a prodigious young talent with a bright future, and he has all the attributes to develop into a world-class player.

He has already established himself as one of the best players in the Bundesliga, and he has been labelled as the “best midfielder in the world”. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can get the deal done.

Wirtz is capable of operating in the number ten role as well as in the wide areas. He will add goals and creativity to the Manchester United attack if he joins the club. The German International has 15 goals and 13 assists in all competitions this season and he will only improve with coaching and experience. The 21-year-old could be an asset for Manchester United in the long-term.

Florian Wirtz would be a superb signing

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can break the transfer in order to get the deal done. Clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on his situation as well. Manchester United will need to act quickly in order to get the deal done.

Wirtz has helped Leverkusen win the title and he has nothing left to prove in the Bundesliga. The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be quite exciting for him, and he could look to try out a different challenge at this stage of his career.