Jason Wilcox, Technical Director of Manchester United, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Minority Shareholder of Manchester United. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United winger Antony is currently on loan at La Liga club Real Betis, and he has impressed with his performances in Spanish football.

The 25-year-old has managed to recapture his form and confidence with Real Betis, and they are now exploring the possibility of signing him permanently at the end of the season. He has two goals and two assists in four La Liga appearances so far.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United are willing to let the player leave the club permanently for a fee of around €50 million. He has been linked with Juventus as well.

It will be interesting to see if the Spanish outfit are willing to spend that kind of money for the Brazilian attacker. The player does not have a future at Manchester United and it is no surprise that the Red Devils are ready to let him go. In addition to that, he has a contract with around €14 million a season at Old Trafford and Manchester United will be hoping to get his exorbitant wages off their books.

Antony should move on

Antony needs to leave Manchester United and focus on his football once again. Joining Real Betis permanently could be an interesting opportunity for him. However, the Spanish club could be priced out of a move for the Brazilian. €50 million is a steep asking price for a club with Real Betis’ resources. They will need to improve the other areas of their as well, and they will be hoping to negotiate a more reasonable fee with Manchester United.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks. Manchester United need to bring in top quality players in the summer and they need to get rid of their fringe players. Selling players like Antony should be a priority for them heading into the summer window. They might need to be more reasonable with their demands in order to get rid of the dead wood.