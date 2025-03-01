Report: Manchester United summer signing could leave already

Manuel Ugarte and Matthijs de Ligt in Manchester United training (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte could reportedly be on his way out of the club after just one season.

The Uruguay international joined the Red Devils from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but he’s not had the most convincing debut season at Old Trafford.

It’s also generally been a really difficult campaign for Man Utd, and it seems Atletico Madrid are on alert as it seems there’s a chance Ugarte could make a speedy exit from the club, according to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes.

Ugarte looks like someone who could be a good fit for Diego Simeone’s side’s style of play, whereas it remains to be seen if he’ll realistically be a key player for Ruben Amorim in the long run.

Amorim recently took over as United manager, inheriting a struggling squad largely full of signings made by his predecessor Erik ten Hag.

Manuel Ugarte could make a speedy exit from Manchester United

Some United fans will likely be disappointed to see uncertainty over Ugarte’s situation, as he’s potentially a useful player who could have a big role to play if he fulfils his potential.

Still only 23 years of age, Ugarte could benefit from a bit more stability after moving around a lot in recent times, but Amorim might have his own ideas about how to build his midfield.

MUFC could perhaps do well to let Ugarte go if it helps them raise funds for signings in other areas, but there’s also no doubt that it would represent quite a risk.

Atletico’s interest in Ugarte is also slightly surprising given that they themselves only just signed Conor Gallagher from Chelsea last summer.

Gallagher is a similar style of player and it’s surely worth sticking with the England international for a bit longer after a decent debut campaign in La Liga.