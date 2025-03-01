“He should be…” – Roy Keane gives advice to Marcus Rashford amid Man Utd ace’s improvement at Villa

Roy Keane on punditry duty and Marcus Rashford in action for Aston Villa (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has given some advice to Marcus Rashford as he starts to show signs of getting back to his best on loan at Aston Villa.

The England international struggled for form in his final year and a half at Man Utd, and in the end it didn’t come as too much of a surprise that he was offloaded this January.

Rashford ended up leaving the Red Devils for a loan move to Villa, and he’s started brightly in Unai Emery’s side.

Keane has previously been one of Rashford’s biggest critics, but he’s now been impressed with the 27-year-old.

Watching Rashford in action for Villa last night as they beat Cardiff City in the FA Cup, Keane made it clear he could still do with adding more goals to his game, even if he showed some good skill out wide for AVFC.

Roy Keane’s words of advice to Man United misfit Marcus Rashford

“Villa dominated in every area of the game and it was a matter of time before they scored,” Keane said on ITV Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“They probably could’ve scored a few more but Cardiff did well. The game became a bit open and that suited Villa. Marcus is very good at doing that [his assist], he had a bit of luck at the end but he needs it.

“A quality player walks onto it. Lovely, well-worked goal but he should be thinking about scoring a few goals himself. You want options and Villa have plenty of them. It’s about finding the balance.”

It will be interesting to see what happens next with Rashford, as it may be that if he continues to play well enough for Villa he could come back to Old Trafford and return to Amorim’s side.

More likely, however, is that this period will be used as an opportunity to put Rashford in the shop window, so he can either make his loan to Villa into a permanent move, or else be signed by someone else.