Expensive Manchester United flop eyed for surprise transfer to Champions League giants

Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United misfit Mason Mount is reportedly being eyed up as a target for Inter Milan in a loan-to-buy deal.

The former Chelsea star has flopped at Man Utd, partly due to injury problems, and it remains to be seen if he has a long-term future at Old Trafford.

“It’s MY fault Salah and De Bruyne left Chelsea…” – which Blues legend made this HUGE admission?

It would not be too surprising if Ruben Amorim decided to move Mount on and rebuild with different players in that area of the pitch.

Inter could then be in a position to pounce for Mount, according to a report from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes.

Mount did not come cheap for United, with BBC Sport‘s report from the time of the deal stating that he cost an initial £55m, potentially rising to £60m.

Mason Mount transfer has been a failure for Manchester United

Clearly, Mount has been nowhere near a £60m player or arguably even a £30m player, with the 26-year-old looking like a poor fit almost as soon as he joined.

Mount was a key player for Chelsea before he left, but the Blues will no doubt feel they sold him at just the right time after his struggles at Old Trafford.

It will be interesting to see if Inter actually decide to gamble on this injury-prone player, but United will surely invite offers for him.

Inter might also do well if they can land Mount on an initial loan and take a look at him before committing to a permanent deal.

So many big signings have flopped at MUFC in recent years, but some of those players have ended up bouncing back after leaving.

Antony is currently doing well on loan at Real Betis, while Marcus Rashford has also shown signs of recovering his best form on loan at Aston Villa.

In the past, other big names like Angel Di Maria and Romelu Lukaku also improved after getting away from United, who seem to have picked up the unwanted habit of making players worse in recent times.