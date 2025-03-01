Daniel Levy, Chairmen of Tottenham Hotspur, and Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian international has done quite well for Bournemouth and he has nine goals and five assists in all competitions this season. He has been labelled as an “excellent player” by Steve McManaman recently.

According to Fichajes, the Cherries value him at €60 million, and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to pay up. The player has been linked with Arsenal as well.

They need to add more quality and depth to the attacking unit and signing the versatile attacker would be a wise decision. He is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three and he will chip in with goals and assists consistently. His numbers are likely to improve when he is playing in a better team alongside quality players. The opportunity to join Tottenham could be quite exciting for him.

Semenyo will be tempted to join a big club

The move to the North London club would be a step up in his career and he will want to compete in European football regularly. Tottenham could provide him with that platform. Even though they have had a disappointing season so far, they have an ambitious project and a talented squad.

The reported price is quite steep, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can negotiate a more reasonable fee for the African attacker. They need to improve the other areas of their squad as well, and spending €60 million on Semenyo could prove to be difficult.

The 25-year-old attacker will want to join a big club as well, and it will be interesting to see if he decides to force an exit in the summer. If the interest from Tottenham is concrete, the player will certainly be tempted. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. He is thought to be on the radar of Newcastle United as well.