Arsenal are reportedly eyeing Atletico Madrid’s Pablo Barrios as a potential alternative if they fail to secure a deal for Martin Zubimendi this summer.

Zubimendi, who is expected to join Mikel Arteta’s side in the 2025 summer transfer window, has already agreed to a four-year contract with Arsenal, it has been reported.

The 26-year-old will see his salary significantly increase should the move go through, but it’s believed he is seeking reassurances on matters beyond football before finalising the transfer.

Given the uncertainty surrounding Zubimendi’s move, Arsenal are exploring other options in case they miss out on the Spain international.

One of those options is Barrios, with it thought that Arsenal are prepared to compete for the Atletico Madrid midfielder’s signature later this year, per TBRFootball.

Chelsea have also shown interest in Barrios amid ongoing injury issues with Romeo Lavia. However, the Blues are likely to focus on offloading players before pursuing new signings this summer.

How good is Atletico Madrid’s Pablo Barrios?

Barrios has been a standout performer for Atletico Madrid this season, making 27 appearances across all competitions so far in 2024-25. Summer signing Conor Gallagher has struggled to secure a starting spot in central midfield due to Barrios’ strong form.

With both Thomas Partey and Jorginho set to leave when their contracts expire at the end of June, Arteta is keen to bring in a new central midfielder. The Gunners are also reportedly targeting Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, and either Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak or RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.