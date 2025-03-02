Aston Villa manager Unai Emery (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Aston Villa lost striker Jhon Duran in the January transfer window and they are expected to sign his replacement in the summer.

They have done well without Duran so far with Ollie Watkins leading the attack for them and Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford also contributing with goals and assists.

However, a proper number nine is needed at the club in order to add depth to the squad and Unai Emery has identified his transfer target.

According to Teamtalk, Aston Villa have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The attacker is being offered a new contract by Juventus but on lower terms which may open the door for his exit from the Italian club.

Vlahovic currently earns £215,000 per week as per the report but with Juventus offering him a decreased salary, he is considering leaving the club.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Vlahovic for a long time with Mikel Arteta looking to solve his team’s goal scoring issues. Along with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, Vlahovic is the attacker high on the wish list for the Gunners boss.

Dusan Vlahovic to Aston Villa?

Aston Villa have not made any enquiry about the striker so far but the interest in his services remains concrete and they are ready to make an offer for him in the summer.

Emery has been backed heavily by the club owners and the Spaniard has responded to them by making Villa a competitive side.

Representatives of Vlahovic have offered the attacker to various clubs across Europe recently including Newcastle, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund and Marseille.

The fact that Villa will be involved in European football next season is appealing to Vlahovic and he may consider a move to the Premier League to join them.

A bid of around £50m would be enough to secure the services of the attacker, a sum which both Arsenal and Aston Villa can easily afford.

Villa are also chasing Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres.

