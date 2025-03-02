17-G/A this season: Chelsea open talks to sign “unstoppable” star, could offer €100m

Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Chelsea are looking to improve their attacking unit with the signing of the Portuguese international Rafael Leao from AC Milan.

According to a report from Fichajes, Chelsea have already opened talks with Italian club and the player’s representatives regarding a potential move at the end of the season.

The Chelsea hierarchy is very interested in securing the services of the Portuguese international and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. The report states that the player could cost in the region of €100 million (£82.5m) and Chelsea are committed to securing his services.

The 25-year-old is capable of operating as a wide player as well as a centre forward. He will add goals and creativity to the Chelsea attack. He has 10 goals and seven assists this season. Leao has been described as “unstoppable” by his teammate Tammy Abraham.

The Portuguese international could prove to be a major upgrade on Mykhailo Mudryk, who has not been able to live up to the expectations since the big money move from Shakhtar Donetsk. In addition to that, the Ukrainian International could face a lengthy ban for doping. Chelsea will need to bring in attacking reinforcements and their interest in the AC Milan forward is hardly a surprise.

Rafael Leao could be tempted to join Chelsea

Rafael Leao in action for AC Milan
Rafael Leao of AC Milan (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

The player has proven himself in Italian football, and he could be tempted to try out a new challenge at this stage of his career. Chelsea could provide him with the platform to fight for trophies regularly, and it will be interesting to see if the Blues can get the deal done.

Leao is at the peak of his powers, and he will look to hit the ground running in the Premier League. He has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in English football, and he could be a key player for Chelsea in the coming seasons.

