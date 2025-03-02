Chelsea are facing a significant financial setback this summer – with reports suggesting that Joao Felix’s disappointing loan spell at AC Milan has all but ended any hopes of a lucrative sale.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, it is now almost certain that the attacker will return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season when his loan expires, with Milan unwilling to make the move permanent.

The 25-year-old arrived at San Siro in February, hoping to revive his career after underwhelming spells at Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, and Chelsea.