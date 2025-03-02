Chelsea are facing a significant financial setback this summer – with reports suggesting that Joao Felix’s disappointing loan spell at AC Milan has all but ended any hopes of a lucrative sale.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, it is now almost certain that the attacker will return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season when his loan expires, with Milan unwilling to make the move permanent.
The 25-year-old arrived at San Siro in February, hoping to revive his career after underwhelming spells at Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, and Chelsea.
“It’s MY fault Salah and De Bruyne left Chelsea…” – which Blues legend made this HUGE admission?
He has started six consecutive matches for Milan without registering a goal or an assist, leaving his ambition of a permanent stay in disarray. Chelsea were counting on offloading him to recoup a chunk of the €52 million they invested in him last summer.
But with his value plummeting, the Blues now face the prospect of having an unwanted player back on their books and no clear buyer in sight.
The Portuguese forward endured a frustrating first half of the season under Enzo Maresca – making just three Premier League starts due to competition from Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku.
AC Milan brought in Joao Felix after failed Marcus Rashford transfer
It’s thought that Milan turned to Felix after failing to land Marcus Rashford, who opted to move to Aston Villa instead. But the move has not worked out, leaving the Rossoneri unwilling to keep him beyond this season.
Felix was widely regarded as one of the best young talents in world football. Atletico made him the fourth-most expensive player of all time in 2019, paying €126 million to secure his services.
However, he struggled to adapt to Diego Simeone’s defensive system, and reports suggested that the pair had a falling out. In 131 appearances for Atletico, he managed just 34 goals before being sent out on to Chelsea and Barcelona.
if liverpool want colwill and offer 50m + let him go he is weak overated his distribution is dire and generally a liability and overated