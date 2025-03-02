A flag displaying the Chelsea logo is displayed inside the stadium. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Former Brazilian International and World Cup winner Denilson has heaped praise on Chelsea for signing the Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian from Palmeiras.

The highly rated attacker is expected to join Chelsea at the end of the season, and Denilson believes that he could be the next big thing in Brazilian football.

The former Real Betis star feels that the Chelsea signing is an extremely intelligent player and he is an exceptional dribbler. It will be interesting to see if he can make his mark in English football with the Blues. Denilson claims that English football has changed over the years and Estevao has the quality to adapt to the Premier League.

When asked about the next big thing in Brazilian football, he told AS: “Endrick will be one of them, but I’m excited about Estevão, who is going to Chelsea. English football has changed and his style will adapt well. He’s intelligent, a great dribbler and he can score goals. He’s a great signing.”

Estevao is an elite prospect

The 17-year-old attacker is naturally a right-sided winger, but he is versatile enough to operate on both flanks. He will add pace, flair and goals to the Chelsea attack. The Blues need more cutting edge in the final third and the Brazilian will add some much needed unpredictability to the side.

If he manages to adapt to English football, he will certainly help Chelsea improve going forward.

The Blues have done well to improve their squad in recent seasons and signing a talented young player like Estevao could prove to be a solid investment for the future. He could easily justify the outlay in the coming seasons and establish himself as a key player for the Chelsea in future.