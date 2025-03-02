Ruben Amorim, Manager of Man United, reacts during a Premier League match. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Manchester United winger Antony joined Real Betis on loan during the January transfer window after a disappointing first half of the season with the Red Devils.

The 25-year-old has done quite well for the Spanish outfit so far, scoring twice and picking up two assists in five league appearances. His form has now attracted praise from the former Real Betis attacker Denilson. The former World Cup winner with Brazil has revealed the two main reasons why the player has excelled at the club.

Denilson feels that the player needed affection and attention at Manchester United. However, the Red Devils were not able to provide him with that. It seems that Anthony has rediscovered his joy on the pitch and he is shining at the Spanish club now.

He said to AS: “It was a success. He needed affection and attention to show his immense potential and Betis is the best place for that. As a good Brazilian, he needs joy to be on the pitch and he has recovered that at Betis. He has started very well, with goals and great play. He will bring a lot of joy.”

Betis should sign Antony permanently

It will be interesting to see if he can continue to impress at Real Betis and secure a permanent transfer to the Spanish club at the end of the season.

There is no doubt that he has been a quality signing for the Spanish outfit and they would do well to secure his signature permanently. Antony does not have a future at Manchester United and leaving the club permanently would be ideal for him. He will look to get his career back on track with regular football and the Spanish outfit will be able to provide him with that opportunity.

The 25-year-old will look to focus on his football and sort out his long-term future quickly. It remains to be seen how the situation develops at the end of the season.