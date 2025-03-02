Exclusive: Arsenal holds talks with the agents of experienced midfielder

According to Caught Offside sources, Arsenal want to extend Thomas Partey’s contract by one year and talks have been held with agents about this.

Partey, who signed for Arsenal from Atletico Madrid for a fee of €50million during the 2020 summer transfer window, is happy to have found enough playing time this season and is open to a contract extension with the Gunners.

However, the midfielder is not rushing to make a decision because of interest from Barcelona and Juventus in his services.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder has been a regular starter this season for Mikel Arteta’s side and the Arsenal boss is ready to keep the experienced player at the club for one more year, with his contract ending at the end of this season.

While Partey is reportedly keen to stay in North London, his future remains uncertain as Arsenal consider potential adjustments to their midfield line-up.

Juventus are also closely monitoring Partey’s situation as he approaches becoming a free agent. The Serie A giant plan to offer the Ghanaian player a 2-year contract.

Partey remains an attractive option on a free transfer due to his ability to influence games at a high level.

Barcelona are showing concrete interest in Partey ahead of the summer. The midfielder is a few months away from becoming a free agent and Barcelona see him as a potential acquisition due to their financial constraints.

Mikel Arteta is focusing on the midfield at Arsenal

Arteta’s team continue to show interest in Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who has previously rejected a move to Liverpool.

The Gunners are in contact with Zubimendi’s representatives with a view to pre-arranging a deal before the summer transfer period.

Arsenal are set to make big changes to their squad in the summer with Arteta keen on adding new options to his midfield and attack.

The Premier League giants have struggled once again this season by failing to properly challenge for the league title.

It appears like they would finish in second place for the third season in a row and Arteta is ready to sign players who can take the club closer to winning the league title.

Arsenal and Chelsea offered €375k-a-week Liverpool target