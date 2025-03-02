Exclusive: Chelsea and Arsenal closely following 21-year-old South American talent

Premier League clubs have a habit of investing money in the best young talent around the world and particularly Chelsea have focused the most in that area.

In the club’s current ownership, they have spent heavy money on young players around the world with most of their focus being on the South American market.

The Blues are now interested in another talent from the same continent along with their Premier League rivals.

According to Caught Offside sources, Chelsea and Arsenal are monitoring the development of 21-year-old River Plate talent Ian Subiabre.

Along with the Premier League giants, clubs like West Ham, Aston Villa, SL Benfica, and Villareal are also in the race to sign the young winger from Argentina.

As per our sources, the clubs have held talks with the player’s representatives but no offer has been made so far.

The player has a release clause of €30 million and River Plate are ready to sell the player if this price is met.

Chelsea are hoping to continue their investment in young talent

The interest from Chelsea is not a huge surprise considering how often they have targeted talented youngsters from the South American region. They have previously signed the likes of Estevao Willian, Andrey Santos, Kendry Páez, and Deivid Washington.

Arsenal are also interested in the winger in order to add depth to their wide attacking options in the squad.

The player could be put on the spot soon with so many clubs interested in his signature.

Although Subiabre has mainly played as a right-winger, he has the quality to play on the left-side as well as a centre forward.

Sources close to the player have stated that the youngster has great potential and deserves the attention of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal have also been offered the opportunity to sign Liverpool target Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea linked with Bundesliga “jewel” who will cost £49.5m