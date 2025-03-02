A general view as the sun sets over London Stadium prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and AFC Bournemouth at London Stadium on February 01, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United winger Maxwel Cornet is currently on loan at Genoa and the Italian club could look to sign him permanently at the end of the season, according to a report from Calcio Genoa.

The 28-year-old has impressed during his time in Italy, and it will be interesting to see if the Hammera can get rid of him permanently in the summer. The player was at Southampton during the first half of the season and he failed to make the desired impact. He was recalled back to the London Stadium in January and he was immediately sent out on loan to Genoa.

The Ivorian seems to be enjoying his time at the Italian club, and he will look to establish himself as a key player for them. The player does not have a future at West Ham and leaving the club permanently would be ideal for all parties. It remains to be seen whether he can impress sufficiently and convince Genoa to sign him permanently in the summer.

Meanwhile, Genoa manager Patrick Vieira has recently heaped praise on the player. Vieira revealed that Cornet has brought quality and energy with him, and he is a quality player.

He said: “He brought quality and energy. We have things we need to work on but he’s a quality player.”

Cornet could be a useful addition

Cornet is still very much at the peak of his powers, and he could be a very useful acquisition for the Italian club. It is fair to assume that he will be available for a reasonable amount of money. He is unwanted at the London club and the Italian outfit will hope to sign him for a knockdown price. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.