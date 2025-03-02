Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on, during a pitch inspection. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur keen on signing the AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara.

The 21-year-old Senegalese International has done quite well for club and country and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League club.

As per TBR Football, the midfielder is on the radar of Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Brighton, Bournemouth and Manchester City as well. Meanwhile, European heavyweights like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are keeping close tabs on his development. It is evident that the 21-year-old is a player in demand and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool, Chelsea or Tottenham can get the deal done.

Liverpool are in desperate need of a quality defensive midfielder who will shield the back four and break up opposition attacking moves. They tried to sign Martin Zubimendi at the start of the season, but they failed to get the deal done.

Camara would be a quality acquisition for them, and he would be a long-term investment. The 21-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and he has been likened to N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba because of his playing style. Liverpool could nurture him into a future star.

Spurs and Chelsea keen on Camara

Similarly, Chelsea are looking to build a squad for the future, and it is no surprise that they are keen on the talented midfielder. However, they have two young defensive midfielders at their disposal, and it would be quite surprising if they decided to invest in the African. They need to improve the other areas of their squad, especially the attacking unit.

As far as Tottenham are concerned, they need more depth in the midfield and 21-year-old could be the ideal acquisition for them. Tottenham have been quite mediocre this season and they have looked vulnerable defensively. Signing a quality defensive midfielder will not only help them tighten up at the back, it would also allow the creative players to operate with more freedom.

The opportunity to remove the Premier League will be quite exciting for the young midfielder, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.