Liverpool consider surprise move for attacker Man United sold in the summer of 2024

Liverpool are monitoring an attacker which their fans might not like considering his controversial.

The Reds are comfortably leading the Premier League standings and they are the outstanding favourites to win the league this season.

Even in the Champions League, they are one of the favourites to win the competition after finishing the group stage phase in top place.

Arne Slot’s first season in charge of the club have been a huge revelation and they have done that without heavy investment in the squad.

Their only arrival at the club in the two transfer windows Slot has overseen is Italian winger winger Federico Chiesa.

However, they are keen to address some of the issues facing their squad in the summer.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are one of the teams interested in a move for former Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood who now plays for Ligue 1 side Marseille.

He was sold in the summer transfer window last year by the Red Devils due to his controversial off the field activities.

In France, he has proven himself to be one of the best attackers in the league and his stats show that.

Mason Greenwood to Liverpool?

In 23 league matches this season, Greenwood has scored 14 goals and provided three assists.

The player has the ability to play across all three positions in attack and Slot would love to have a player like that in his team.

The fans might not like it considering his controversial past and that could prove to be a stumbling block in the transfer.

Along with the Merseyside club, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Juventus are keeping tabs on the English attacker.

With Liverpool unhappy with the consistency levels of Darwin Nunez and the fitness issues of Diogo Jota, an attacker is likely to arrive at Anfield in the summer.

