Rasmus Hojlund had another game to forget for Man United (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Rasmus Hojlund cut a frustrated figure once again during Manchester United’s FA Cup clash with Fulham at Old Trafford.

The Danish striker’s struggles this season have been well-documented, first under Erik ten Hag and now Ruben Amorim. With just seven goals in 34 appearances, his return has been underwhelming -especially in the Premier League, where he’s managed just two goals in 22 games.

Five of his goals have come in the Europa League, offering little consolation as the Red Devils continue to falter domestically, only this time in the FA Cup where they knocked out the competition by Fulham on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

“It’s MY fault Salah and De Bruyne left Chelsea…” – which Blues legend made this HUGE admission?

At 22, Hojlund looks short on confidence and still rough around the edges technically. He’d benefit massively from playing alongside an experienced striker, but for Amorim, that kind of luxury isn’t on the table as he’s struggling just to put together a competitive starting eleven, let alone make tactical tweaks to support his misfiring number nine.

More Stories / Latest News Report: Ruben Amorim eyes another Sporting CP star – along with Geovany Quenda Report: Arsenal identify Martin Zubimendi alternative, Atletico Madrid ace wanted by Mikel Arteta Newcastle could sell first-team ace for £10-15m and replace him with 22-year-old

Manchester United have huge issues upfront as Ruben Amorim turns to youth

Hojlund’s issues were laid bare by Chido Obi-Martin against Fulham. Data compiled by StatmanDave suggests that the former Arsenal youth player managed to find himself in positions where big chances were made.

This is a stark contrast to Hojlund’s spatial awareness, with the Dane matching the same amount but doing so in 22 Premier League games.

And fans online believe this could be where Hojlund is going wrong at Man United – while Obi-Martin manages to find himself in good spots to receive the ball, Hojlund has not shown that he possesses that same quality.

Chido Obi had 3 big chances in 52 minutes today. For comparison, Rasmus Højlund has had 3 big chances in 22 Premier League matches this season. First start incoming? ? pic.twitter.com/SPmIWC6OmO — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 2, 2025

Awareness and positioning is so key. Constantly moving himself in between the players in the backline and finding gaps rather than hand fighting. Did a lot better than I thought he would already. https://t.co/kjbccUCIyL — UnitedMuppetiers (@Muppetiers) March 2, 2025

Defenders have a harder time handling Chido than Hojlund. Enough proof to suggest that now. Chido’s game is unbelievably raw, a lot of work to do with him but he at least occupies and disrupts back fours. — Lyés (@LyesBouzidi10) March 2, 2025

obviously this is conditioned by him coming off the bench but it’s remarkable how much more of a presence Chido Obi has compared to Hojlund. proper striker. — Muhammad Butt (@muhammadbutt) March 2, 2025

Chido’s involvement here isn’t doing Hojlund any favours — Scott Saunders (@__scottsaunders) March 2, 2025

After the game, Amorim was asked by reporters whether he’d consider making a change upfront for Man United.

He replied: “Anything can happen in the next games. We need to see the opposition, feel the moment of the player physically, as we are playing a lot of games.”