Man United fans think they know where it's going wrong for Hojlund after watching Obi-Martin against Fulham

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Chido Obi-Martin on the ball for Man United
Rasmus Hojlund had another game to forget for Man United (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Rasmus Hojlund cut a frustrated figure once again during Manchester United’s FA Cup clash with Fulham at Old Trafford.

The Danish striker’s struggles this season have been well-documented, first under Erik ten Hag and now Ruben Amorim. With just seven goals in 34 appearances, his return has been underwhelming -especially in the Premier League, where he’s managed just two goals in 22 games.

Five of his goals have come in the Europa League, offering little consolation as the Red Devils continue to falter domestically, only this time in the FA Cup where they knocked out the competition by Fulham on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

At 22, Hojlund looks short on confidence and still rough around the edges technically. He’d benefit massively from playing alongside an experienced striker, but for Amorim, that kind of luxury isn’t on the table as he’s struggling just to put together a competitive starting eleven, let alone make tactical tweaks to support his misfiring number nine.

Rasmus Hojlund in action for Manchester United
Rasmus Hojlund hasn’t found his feet at Manchester United (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manchester United have huge issues upfront as Ruben Amorim turns to youth

Hojlund’s issues were laid bare by Chido Obi-Martin against Fulham. Data compiled by StatmanDave suggests that the former Arsenal youth player managed to find himself in positions where big chances were made.

This is a stark contrast to Hojlund’s spatial awareness, with the Dane matching the same amount but doing so in 22 Premier League games.

And fans online believe this could be where Hojlund is going wrong at Man United – while Obi-Martin manages to find himself in good spots to receive the ball, Hojlund has not shown that he possesses that same quality.

After the game, Amorim was asked by reporters whether he’d consider making a change upfront for Man United.

He replied: “Anything can happen in the next games. We need to see the opposition, feel the moment of the player physically, as we are playing a lot of games.”

