Report: Patrick Dorgu was not Ruben Amorim’s first choice, Inter star derails plans with transfer decision

Patrick Dorgu was not reportedly Ruben Amorim's first choice (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Federico Dimarco told Manchester United that he was very happy at Inter during the January transfer window.

A report from FCInterNews reveals that Ruben Amorim is a huge admirer of the full-back and even attempted to sign him during the January transfer window. Man United were in the market for a new left-sided wing-back, and Amorim saw Dimarco as the perfect fit for his 3-4-2-1 system.

Despite Amorim’s admiration and the Red Devil’s interest, Dimarco had no intention of leaving Inter. From the start, he made it clear that he was happy at the club and had no desire to move. In fact, it’s understood that he gave the same response to Real Madrid, who also made enquiries after they failed in their quest to lure Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich.

“It’s MY fault Salah and De Bruyne left Chelsea…” – which Blues legend made this HUGE admission?

It’s thought Dimarco wishes to stay with the Nerazzurri for the foreseeable and he is very happy with the project on offer in Milan.

With Dimarco unwilling to leave, United turned their attention to Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu instead. The 20-year-old Danish-Nigerian talent was brought in as an alternative, though his start to life at Old Trafford has been mixed.

Manchester United have a historical interest in Federico

Dorgu has shown flashes of brilliance but was sent off in his side’s 3-2 win over Ipswich Town last weekend, following his calamitous mixup with goalkeeper Andre Onana, which led to the Tractor Boys’ opening goal.

Man United’s interest in Dimarco isn’t new – their former manager, Erik ten Hag, had also explored a potential deal before his departure. But with the Italian international deeply tied to Inter, it’s hard to see a future where he swaps the San Siro for the Premier League.

Dimarco has now made 168 appearances for Inter, scoring 17 goals. He has also earned 28 caps for Italy, scoring three goals, and was a key part of their Euro 2024 squad.