Manchester United are lining up a summer move for the Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The 26-year-old central midfielder has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past as well. Liverpool have failed to get a deal done for the Spanish international. He has been linked with Arsenal as well.

According to Give Me Sport, Manchester United have identified him as a priority target. They are looking to bring in a quality striker and a deep-lying midfielder this summer. Zubimendi is certainly one of the best in his position and he could be an exceptional addition for Manchester United.

The player has a £51 million release clause in his contract and Manchester United have the financial muscle to afford him. The report states that Manchester United will scout the player in action when they take on Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday night. It will give them a chance to look at the player closely, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to submit an offer for him in the coming months.

Premier League move could tempt Zubimendi

Zubimendi could be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League next season and Manchester United could be a tempting opportunity. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the chance to join them can be hard to turn down.

The midfielder is highly rated across Europe and former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has previously described him as an “extraordinary” player.

The player is entering the peak years of his career and Manchester United would do well to secure his signature. He has the quality to justify the investment in the coming seasons.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are expected to leave Manchester United in the summer, and they will need to be replaced adequately.

Meanwhile, Arsenal need someone who can control the tempo of the game and help out defensively. It is no surprise that they are looking at the Spanish international.