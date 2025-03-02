Premier League manager emerge as option to replace Ruben Amorim at Man United

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has endured a difficult time at the club since replacing Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese manager has lost nine matches out of the 23 he has managed in all competitions.

The Red Devils are currently 14th in the Premier League and they are miles away from their objectives for this season.

They are still competing to win the FA Cup and the Europa League but their form in the Premier League is a huge cause of concern for the club chiefs.

Not only that but the manager has been unable to improve the level of the players with their form further regressing since the reign of Ten Hag.

According to Fichajes, Man United are considering their options to possibly replace Amorim and they have identified Aston Villa manager Unai Emery as one of the options.

The Spaniard has been highly successful at Aston Villa and he has taken them to the Champions League knockout stage.

Emery is one of the best managers in the world and his record shows that with the Spaniard also winning the Europa League with Sevilla in the past.

He has all the experience at the highest level and United are highly unsatisfied with how Amorim has worked at the club.

Unai Emery to Man United?

The Man United boss left title chasing Sporting in the middle of the season to take charge of the struggling Premier League side but so far it has not worked in his favour.

The next few weeks could decided the future of Amorim with Man United chiefs keeping a close eye on his performance at Old Trafford.

While some might say that the United hierarchy is being impatient, it is difficult to blame them since they are far from their objectives and as per the report, need quick results.

Amorim at least deserves to get the summer transfer window in order to make changes to the squad so that he can sign players who suit his formation and playing style.

Managers in the past at Old Trafford have been given enough time and backing from the club and it would be unfair on the young Portuguese manager if he is deprived of that.

Along with Emery, Man United have been linked with another Spanish manager; former Barcelona boss Xavi.

Report: Ruben Amorim makes priority clear as Man United set sights on €75m striker