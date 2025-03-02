‘That’s modern-day football’: Rival boss sends promotion warning to Leeds

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

West Bromwich Albion are fighting for a place in the Premier League next season, but manager Tony Mowbray has sent out a warning regarding promotion to the top flight.

Mowbray believes that West Brom will need a substantial investment during the summer transfer window in order to stay up if they are promoted to the Premier League.

The likes of Leicester City and Southampton have been very poor in the Premier League this season, despite doing exceedingly well in the Championship last season. The West Brom boss believes that teams like Leeds United could suffer the same fate next season.

“I think for this great football club, it’s about what do they do in the summer?” Mowbray said via Express and Star. “I had a chat with Daniel (Farke) earlier, asking what are they doing this summer? How much are they going to spend? How are they going to survive? “Because obviously, Southampton and Leicester were amazing teams last year in this league, and can’t win a game. So is that going to be Leeds next year? It’d be sad, almost, for the city and for the team. “If you were Leeds… what are Leeds going to do this summer? Are they going to spend £200million, to give themselves half a chance? Or are they going to go with this team and probably get relegated by February. You tell me, I don’t know the answer, but that’s modern-day football I think.”

Can Leeds secure Premier League return?

Leeds are currently on top of the standings and they are pushing for promotion. They missed out on a return to the Premier League narrowly last season and they are well placed to secure automatic promotion this time around.

There is no doubt that they will have to improve the squad significantly during the summer transfer window if they want to compete with the top clubs. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

West Brom are currently sixth in the league table and they have a good chance of making it to the play-off positions. It will be interesting to see if the club hierarchy is willing to back Mowbray in the transfer market in summer if they are promoted to the Premier League.