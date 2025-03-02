Fans of Newcastle United show their support with banners and flags. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United could look to sell goalkeeper Nick Pope at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has struggled with injury problems this season and he will have just one year left on his deal at the end of the season. According to Football Insider, Newcastle are open to letting the player leave the club in the summer.

They will demand a fee of around £10-15 million for the player. Pope has proven himself in the Premier League over the years and he could prove to be a very useful acquisition for most clubs.

It will be interesting to see if any club is willing to pay £10-15 million for the experienced Premier League goalkeeper in the summer.

Newcastle keen on James Trafford

Meanwhile, the report adds that Newcastle have already identified James Trafford as a potential replacement. The 22-year-old has done quite well in the Championship with Burnley and he should prove to be a superb long-term acquisition for the Magpies.

He could sort out the Newcastle goalkeeping situation for the foreseeable future. The talented young goalkeeper will be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League and Newcastle will be an attractive destination for him. They are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they have put together a talented squad. They have formidable resources and they could build a side capable of fighting for trophies regularly.

Trafford will certainly want to be a part of the project if their interest in him is genuine. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Pope is not getting any better at 32, and this could be the right time for Newcastle to cash in on the player and bring in a younger replacement with higher potential.