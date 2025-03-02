Eddie Howe, manager of Newcastle looks on. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has established himself as the best striker in the league and he has 22 goals in all competitions this season.

Paris Saint-Germain are keen on signing the player during the summer transfer window, and they would be willing to include multiple players in a deal to sign him. According to RMC Sport’s Daniel Riolo, the French outfit could be open to including Goncalo Ramos, Randal Kolo Muani, and Marco Asensio in a deal for the Swedish International.

“Wouldn’t you go all-in on Alexander Isak if you were PSG?” Riolo said. “PSG could very well go all-in. Can we swap Ramos and Kolo Muani for Isak? Can we make a package like that? You also add Asensio to the package. And come on, I’ll throw in Kang-In Lee too.”

Newcastle must keep Isak

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle are willing to accept such an offer for the player. The Swedish International is an indispensable asset for them, and they need to keep players like him at the club if they are serious about fighting for major trophies and securing Champions League qualification on a consistent basis.

Meanwhile, the striker has been linked with multiple Premier League clubs as well. He has proven himself in English football with Newcastle and he could be open to trying out a new challenge. Isak might want to join a big club capable of winning major trophies and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

The striker is entering his peak years and he will want to compete at the highest level. PSG could certainly provide him with that platform. They need attacking reinforcement after the departure of Kylian Mbappé, and the Newcastle star could be a quality addition.