Chelsea are reportedly intensifying efforts to complete a deal for Gremio’s rising star, Gabriel Mec, after missing out on him last summer.

Despite engaging in talks with Mec last year, the 16-year-old opted to stay at his boyhood club, turning down Chelsea’s advances. However, the Blues have not given up and are now pushing hard to secure his signature for 2026, according to TBR Football.

In the meantime, Chelsea are set to welcome another Brazilian teenager, Estevao Willian, this summer after signing the youngster last year.

But Mec remains another top priority in their hunt for the world’s most promising young talents, with the current recruitment setup looking to bring in some of the best promising footballers around.

Much like Estevao, Mec has earned comparisons to Neymar and is widely expected to make a move to Europe when he turns 18.

While he is content to stay at Gremio for now, Chelsea are keen to bring him to Stamford Bridge, with Barcelona also reportedly in talks with the player, the report claims.

Chelsea continue raid of the world’s brightest young talent

Although Mec has only made two senior appearances for Gremio, his standout performances at youth level have caught the eye of top clubs, with both Chelsea and Barcelona keeping close tabs on his progress.

In addition to their pursuit of Mec, Chelsea have completed a deal to sign Denner Evangelista, who will join the club in 2026. The 18-year-old Corinthians defender will move to Stamford Bridge next year in a deal worth an initial €10 million, with €4 million in potential add-ons. He will sign a contract until 2032, with the official announcement expected shortly.

Denner has been in impressive form for Corinthians’ U18 side, scoring four goals and providing one assist in 18 appearances this season.