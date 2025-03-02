Report: Newcastle brace for €100 million Alexander Isak bid from La Liga club

Alexander Isak chases for the ball
Alexander Isak of Newcastle United is liked by many clubs (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Barcelona are preparing to make a €100m bid for Alexander Isak, according to reports from Spain.

Outlet Fichajes has made the sensational claim that cash-strapped Barcelona are looking to bring in the striker and are prepared to pay handsomely for him.

But it’s thought that Newcastle are not ready to part ways with the striker for that amount.

It’s believed the Magpies are holding out for a much higher fee before considering a sale. Isak, who joined from Real Sociedad in 2022, has become an integral part of Eddie Howe’s side, growing in ability season after season.

There have been claims that he is now the best striker in the Premier League owing to his brilliant form. He has recently been labelled as “world-class” for his goal-scoring exploits, too.

But Barcelona reportedly view the Swedish international as a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, whose career is approaching its twilight years. While Isak is reportedly their primary target, securing a deal is expected to be far from straightforward.

What clubs like Newcastle United star Alexander Isak?

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe looks on
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe wants his star player to remain at St James’ Park (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

According to a report from Give Me Sport, Liverpool and Arsenal are keen on signing Isak as well. But while the Gunners are afraid of missing out on the player, Liverpool are increasingly optimistic of getting the deal done.

Last year in October, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was quizzed about Isak’s situation ahead of the summer transfer window.

“That’s a slightly more complex situation,” Howe told reporters of Isak, who returned from injury against Brighton last week he said BBC Sport.

“Regarding contracts, I’m not involved in those discussions day to day. With Alex, he’s got a long contract anyway at the football club and we have to be really careful with our spending due to profit and sustainability rules (PSR). It’s not a clear-cut situation.”

