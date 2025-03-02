Barcelona are preparing to make a €100m bid for Alexander Isak, according to reports from Spain.

Outlet Fichajes has made the sensational claim that cash-strapped Barcelona are looking to bring in the striker and are prepared to pay handsomely for him.

But it’s thought that Newcastle are not ready to part ways with the striker for that amount.

It’s believed the Magpies are holding out for a much higher fee before considering a sale. Isak, who joined from Real Sociedad in 2022, has become an integral part of Eddie Howe’s side, growing in ability season after season.

There have been claims that he is now the best striker in the Premier League owing to his brilliant form. He has recently been labelled as “world-class” for his goal-scoring exploits, too.

But Barcelona reportedly view the Swedish international as a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, whose career is approaching its twilight years. While Isak is reportedly their primary target, securing a deal is expected to be far from straightforward.

What clubs like Newcastle United star Alexander Isak?

According to a report from Give Me Sport, Liverpool and Arsenal are keen on signing Isak as well. But while the Gunners are afraid of missing out on the player, Liverpool are increasingly optimistic of getting the deal done.