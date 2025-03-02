Report: Ruben Amorim is unhappy with two things happening at Man United

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Among the top Premier League sides, Manchester United are struggling the most.

While Liverpool and Arsenal are involved in the title race and Manchester City and Chelsea are fighting for a place in the Champions League, Ruben Amorim’s Man United side are still sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League season.

With less than three months left in the season to finish, a lot can change for the Red Devils but no matter how much they improve in the Premier League, they will still end up short of their targets at the start of the season.

Silverware in the FA Cup and the Europa League may offer some hope for the future to them but they know that they need big changes at the club in order to match their former glory.

According to GiveMeSport, Man United boss Ruben Amorim is not happy with the imbalanced squad at the club that he inherited and the club’s recruitment.

The Portuguese tactician has not been able to make wholesale changes at the club so far. His only major signing has been full-back Patrick Dorgu which he signed from Italian side Lecce in the January transfer window.

Amorim is unhappy with the balance of the side which has left him with midfielders like Casemiro and Christian Eriksen who are at the end of their careers at the top level.

Both are clearly past their peak and not good enough to play for a top Premier League side.

Ruben Amorim is unhappy at Man United

Another thing that has upset the Man United boss is how there is a lot of pressure on the youngsters at the club to perform.

Players like Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund are still raw and far from finished products but due to the club’s lack of depth and quality in the squad, the club’s reliance on them has increased a lot. Amorim feels that it is unfair on the player who are still in their development phase.

There is no doubt that the club’s recruitment is not up to the mark and most of the blame for that should go to former manager Erik ten Hag.

Amorim deserves the backing of the club in the summer transfer window to make changes and sign players suited to his playing style.

In other news, United have identified Aston Villa manager Unai Emery as a potential Amorim replacement at the club.

