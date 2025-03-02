Report: Tottenham eyeing ambitious double £138m swoop from Premier League club

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

After an underwhelming season in the Premier League, Tottenham are targeting some big moves in the summer transfer window.

Spurs are still sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League table and they are unhappy with their squad depth and quality.

Injury issues have not helped their cause this season and Ange Postecoglou is ready to add more quality in his midfield and defense at the end of the season.

According to GiveMeSport, the North London club are eyeing a double swoop for Crystal Palace stars Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi.

Tottenham signed Mathys Tel, Antonin Kinsky and Kevin Danso in the January transfer window but their transfer business is not going to stop any time soon.

Tottenham also showed interest in signing Guehi in the winter transfer window but Palace rejected their attempt to sign the England international defender.

Postecoglou’s side are hoping to bring both Eze and Guehi to the club in the summer from their Premier League rivals.

Both the players have helped Oliver Glasner in turning around the season for the Eagles after a poor start.

Interest will be high in the services of both the player due to their quality and their consistency.

Tottenham face competition to sign Palace star

Guehi is being eyed by all the top clubs in the Premier League and particularly Newcastle United, who made several moves to sign him last summer but failed to secure his services.

As for Eze, Spurs are hoping to find out if they would be able to sign the player for less than his £68million buyout clause.

As per the report, Tottenham’s advances are set to be snubbed by Palace but that would not stop them from making a move for the players, particularly for Eze, who Spurs believe can give them a cutting edge in the final third when they attack.

The North London club are expected to enter negotiations early in the summer for the Palace duo since they know that clubs across the Premier League club will be giving their all to sign the talented English duo.

Spurs have also been linked with a move for another Palace star; midfielder Adam Wharton.

