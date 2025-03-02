Francisco Trincao of Sporting CP is reportedly wanted by Ruben Amorim (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Manchester United could be set for a summer raid on Sporting CP, with up to four players on their radar – including Francisco Trincao, who is also reportedly liked by Manchester City

The Red Devils’ interest in Trincao comes as no surprise, given their manager Ruben Amorim’s history with the Portuguese club.

In January, United were linked with Sporting’s star striker Viktor Gyokeres, though Amorim quickly shut down the possibility of a winter move. That doesn’t mean he won’t look to reunite with some of his former players once the summer window opens.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Trincao is now firmly on United’s wishlist. Both Amorim and United’s recruitment team are big admirers of the winger and are plotting a move to bring him back to England. The 25-year-old, who previously had a loan spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers, has been one of Sporting’s standout performers this season, racking up nine goals and 13 assists in 40 appearances.

However, United aren’t the only ones keen. Manchester City are also in the mix, with incoming sporting director Hugo Viana eager to bring Trincao to the Etihad.

Manchester United face potential stumbling block in pursuit of Francisco Trincao