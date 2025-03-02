Stance of Man United insiders have emerged over misfiring attacker Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund has struggled to perform this season at Manchester United and the young striker has received heavy criticism.

After an encouraging debut season at the club, the Denmark international attacker has failed to hit the heights expected of him.

He scored 16 goals in all competitions in his debut season at Old Trafford but this season has been a massive struggle.

Not only former manager Erik ten Hag but Ruben Amorim has also failed to get the best out of the former Atalanta attacker.

Even though Joshua Zirkzee has also not been able to prove himself at the club this season, it is Hojlund who is getting more criticism for his poor performances.

The 22-year-old has scored just two goals in 22 Premier League appearances this season and the lack of goals has been a huge cause of concern for the club.

Daily Mail have reported what the insiders at the club are thinking about the misfiring attacker.

The report claims:

‘Hojlund is taking criticism from all angles right now and that is partly why the feeling among some internally at United is one of sympathy for a 22-year-old that should not be shouldering the entire goalscoring burden in the strikers’ room at a club the size of Manchester United.‘

Man United have mishandled Rasmus Hojlund

To shoulder the responsibility of the attack of such a big club at such a young age is not fair on Hojlund.

He still needs more experience at the top level and he should have been someone who needed to be eased into the side and not just given a leading role straightaway.

The decision making at United has been highly surprising in recent times and the handling of Hojlund is one of them.

Man United are reportedly looking to sign a new attacker in the summer transfer window and someone who is more experienced at the top level would be ideal for the team as well as for Hojlund.

United are targeting a move for Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window and his arrival could help Hojlund with his development.

