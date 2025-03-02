Tottenham to be involved in ‘tug of war’ with Newcastle and Aston Villa for PL midfielder

Champions League chasing clubs Tottenham, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are all looking to strengthen their midfield in the summer transfer window.

They have struggled in the Premier League this season but they are ready to invest in the summer to challenge for a place in the Champions League next season.

According to GiveMeSport, Tottenham face a ‘tug of war’ to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, who is also being monitored by Newcastle and Aston Villa.

Postecoglou signed Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso in the January transfer window to add depth to his squad and he is willing to do the same in the summer.

While both the above mentioned players joined on an initial loan deals, they are expected to sign for the North London club in a permanent move at the end of the season.

With some of the top clubs interested in signing Wharton, Crystal Palace would face difficulty in keeping hold of their midfielder who has already represented England.

The 21-year-old is known for his passing ability and his ability to control the midfield by keeping possession and bringing others into play.

As per the report, Manchester United have cooled their interest in the young English midfielder, which has given other clubs an encouragement in the race to sign the Palace star.

Adam Wharton to Tottenham?

Crystal Palace are aware of interest in Wharton and they believe that it will not be easy to keep the midfielder at the club.

However, with four years remaining on his current contract at Selhurst Park, Palace are in a strong position as far as the future of the midfielder is concerned.

Palace are under no pressure to cash in on the midfielder and that could work in their favour as they could demand a huge fee for their player.

Wharton has shown no desire to leave Selhurst Park and he is currently happy at the South London club.

It will all depend on which club can convince the player to join them but whoever wants to sign him, it would not be a straightforward deal for them.

Along with Wharton, Tottenham are keen on signing Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo.

