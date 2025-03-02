Lamine Yamal on the ball against Real Sociedad (credit: LaLigaTV)

Barcelona fans were gushing online after Lamine Yamal produced a splendid piece of skill against Real Sociedad.

Hansi Flick’s men were looking to take first–place in LaLiga with a win on Sunday afternoon. And they did just that, with Yamal helping them to see off the Spanish opposition.

With the game level, the winger, who was the subject of interest from Paris Saint-Germain last year, completely embarrassed his marker inside the box. With a quick shoulder drop and a clever footwork, he left the defender on the ground before cutting back onto his left foot. Instead of rushing a shot, he shows incredible composure and awareness to pick out Dani Olmo in a dangerous position.

Olmo took a touch and spotted Gerard Martin arriving at the back post. With precision, he threaded the ball through the Sociedad defence, setting up Martin perfectly. The full-back struck the ball cleanly, sending the ball past the keeper and into the net to score his first-ever goal for Barcelona.

For the Catalan’s second goal, the in-form Raphinha whipped in a dangerous corner, and as the ball dropped to Dani Olmo on the edge of the box, he didn’t hesitate. He struck it first time, and with the slightest of touches off Marc Casado, the ball found its way into the net.

Lamine Yamal’s moment of brilliance against Real Sociedad

But it was Yamal’s brilliant dribbling that took the plaudits, with fans raving online about the 2024 European Championship star.

Lamine Yamal………no words man. God he is ridiculous. His pre-assist won’t show up on the stat sheet but man, that is so outrageous. Unbelievable. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) March 2, 2025

Yamal is insane ffs — Juan (@socraticjuan) March 2, 2025

After a few years, if lamine yamal continues like this, "best of yamal" YouTube videos are gonna be insane!! — Joe (@Joemarcu1) March 2, 2025